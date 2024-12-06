Family 'emotionally drained' after inquest into Olivia Podmore's death delayed

By Dana Johannsen

The family of Olivia Podmore says the adjournment of an inquest into the Olympic cyclist's death has only added to the immense emotional and financial toll of the process.

On Thursday, the inquest into the suspected suicide of the 24-year-old athlete was adjourned until next year.

The hearing before Coroner Louella Dunn, originally set down for three weeks, was due to wrap at the end of this week.

However, Coroner Dunn informed the court that the case will be adjourned to next year to allow a continuation of evidence.

RNZ is unable to report the reasons behind the need for the continuation.

The decision has disappointed Podmore's mother, Nienke Middleton, who said she had already endured a three-year wait for answers.

"It's been really hard to get to the end of this three-week inquest, it's been so emotionally draining being here day after day listening to everything about Olivia that has come out," Middleton said.

"Just to know now that it's been delayed until next year is really, quite frankly, disappointing. It's very hard going into Christmas still with no certainty going forward."

Middleton said while the emotional and financial cost has been huge, they have no option but to push forward.

"I just feel deep down inside so convicted that we had to go down this path because otherwise I feel like nothing would potentially happen.

"Right from the word go when Livi died, we've had to fight for everything. We've had to fight for her medical documents, for her clinical documents. None of the road has been easy.

"The emotional support of our friends and family back in Christchurch has been incredible, and particularly the cycling community. They've been the backbone behind this and without them I don't think we could have done it."

Olivia Podmore was just 24 when she died in August 2021. Photo: Supplied

Podmore died in August 2021, the day after the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympic Games, for which she was not selected.

The young rider's death prompted a damning inquiry into Cycling NZ and the high performance sport system.

The inquest has heard evidence that Podmore was bullied by members and coaching staff of the New Zealand's track cycling team and sought mental health treatment in the years before her death.

'Very real legacy'

Earlier on Thursday, Sport NZ boss Raelene Castle told Podmore's family that the young cyclist's "very real legacy" can be seen in the many reforms the government agency has undertaken in the wake of the Rio Olympian's tragic death.

Raelene Castle gives evidence at the inquest into elite cyclist Olivia Podmore's death. Photo: Pool / RNZ Cole Eastham-Farrelly

Castle, who also heads up High Performance Sport NZ (HPSNZ), gave evidence before the Coroner's Court on the steps her organisation has taken to address the raft of issues exposed in the 2022 inquiry.

In an emotional closing to her evidence, Castle asked to address Podmore's family directly.

"I didn't know Olivia, but I have got to know you Nienke, Chris, and Mitchell and Phil, and ... the thing you've said to me is, 'this has to stand for something, this has to mean something'," Castle said.

"What I can promise you is that everything we do at High Performance Sport is about trying to make sure that we don't find ourselves in this situation again, so it is a very real legacy for Olivia in this truly tragic process."

Castle, who took on the top job at HPSNZ in April 2021 following the departure of former chief executive Michael Scott, told the court several important pieces of work were already in train at the time Podmore died.

The government agency had earlier that year unveiled a new four-year system strategy that included wellbeing as one of the three pillars. Castle said the strategy placed a greater focus on investing in environments that optimise athlete welfare and empower athlete voices.

The release of Mike Heron's independent review in 2022 prompted further key changes, Castle said.

She highlighted changes to the Tailored Athlete Pathway Support (TAPS) system as something that has made a "significant difference" in athletes' lives.

Castle said TAPS payments to athletes will increase next year to $50,000 per year for those on an elite training grant, and $25,000 for athletes on a potential training grant.

"The most significant change is that most of the elite grants will now be guaranteed for four years to give athletes more certainty around how long they are going to be funded for, and this was instigated on the back of consultation with our athlete voice groups."

Castle also pointed to other reforms including beefing up record keeping, improving the organisation's electronic health systems, education programmes for coaches, and a greater focus on women's health as being evidence of her organisation's commitment to wellbeing.

Asked what practical reassurance she can give Podmore's family that the new policies will lead to meaningful change for athletes, Castle responded: "Almost every single piece of work that has happened in relation to the wellbeing and leadership strategy directly talks to [ensuring] the things Olivia talked about in her [final Instagram] post don't happen.

Where to get help:

Need to Talk? Free call or text 1737 any time to speak to a trained counsellor, for any reason.

Lifeline: 0800 543 354 or text HELP to 4357

Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 / 0508 TAUTOKO (24/7). This is a service for people who may be thinking about suicide, or those who are concerned about family or friends.

Depression Helpline: 0800 111 757 (24/7) or text 4202

Samaritans: 0800 726 666 (24/7)

Youthline: 0800 376 633 (24/7) or free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz

What's Up: free counselling for 5 to 19 years old, online chat 11am-10.30pm 7days/week or free phone 0800 WHATSUP / 0800 9428 787 11am-11pm Asian Family Services: 0800 862 342 Monday to Friday 9am to 8pm or text 832 Monday to Friday 9am - 5pm. Languages spoken: Mandarin, Cantonese, Korean, Vietnamese, Thai, Japanese, Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi and English.

Rural Support Trust Helpline: 0800 787 254

Healthline: 0800 611 116

Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

OUTLine: 0800 688 5463 (6pm-9pm)

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.