Family of missing teen 'concerned for her well-being'

If you see Payton, call 105 to report her whereabouts. Photo: Police

Police are appealing for help to find a 15-year-old Canterbury girl who has been missing for almost a week.

Payton was last seen at her home in Allenton, Ashburton, about 5pm on Sunday, May 18.

A police spokesperson said Payton's family are "concerned for her well-being and want to see her return home".

If you have any information about Payton's whereabouts, report it to the police at 105.police.govt.nz or call 105 and use the reference number 250521/8721.