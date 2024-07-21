Fears grow for 12-year-old girl missing for 10 days

Have you seen Natasha? Police are asking for anyone who has seen her or knows her whereabouts to contact them. Photo: supplied

Police are appealing for any information about the whereabouts of a 12-year-old girl, who has been missing for 10 days.

Natasha was last seen on Thursday 11 July in Devon Street, in the Christchurch suburb of Sydenham, Canterbury police said in a Facebook post.

Both her family and police are concerned for her welfare.

Natasha has black shoulder-length hair and two nose piercings.

She was last seen wearing a green jacket, black track pants and Nike shoes.

Anyone who has seen Natasha or knows anything about her whereabouts is asked to call Police on 105, and to refer to file number 240712/6886.