Fewer homeless people sleeping on Christchurch streets, but beggars still 'intimidating'

Two homeless people sleeping on Hereford St. Photo: Geoff Sloan

The number of homeless people sleeping rough on the streets of Christchurch has dropped, says a group formed to deal with the issue.

The Inner City Collaborative Action Group, which includes Christchurch City Council, police, Christchurch City Mission and Central City Business Association members, said fewer than 10 people are genuinely sleeping rough within the central city.

However, it says there are still beggars on the city's streets who are displaying anti-social behaviour, which will be a focus of the recently formed group as it seeks to understand the issue and develop long-term solutions.

"We know there are a few people displaying anti-social behaviour in the central city and it can be intimidating for people coming in to work, eat, drink, shop and spend time in the CBD," group lead Shaun Stockman said.

"So instead of all of the different agencies working in silos to try and address issue individually, we are taking a collaborative approach to improve the lives of people living or begging on the streets, as well as making the city as safe as possible."

The council has also allocated three years of operational funding to the Christchurch City Mission to help with housing and social support.

Council has funded the City Mission to lead an inner city social services network, involving many of the agencies providing food and social service support, "to better provide a service that supports but does not duplicate provision".

"The CCBA are working alongside business owners to help identify people who need support and make sure they’re linked with the right welfare agencies," Stockman said.

Fewer than 10 people are genuinely sleeping rough within the central city, according to the Inner City Collaborative Action Group. Photo: Newsline

Canterbury area prevention manager, Inspector Leairne Dow, said the role of police in the group is to stem criminal offending.

"We aim to engage, educate, encourage and learn from all interactions," Dow said.

"On occasions we will exhaust all options and have no alternative but to take enforcement action."

"Police has a zero tolerance approach to criminal activity and any behaviour which puts members of our community in danger, our ultimate goal is a safe city for everyone."

The group is also developing longer term solutions to deal with issues.

"Anyone wanting to help should get in touch with social agencies such as the City Mission who can direct funds to the appropriate place. We will also be updating how the group is progressing as work unfolds," Stockman says.