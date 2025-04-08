Finalists named for Sport Canterbury awards

Hamish Kerr after his gold medal win in the men's high jump final at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. Photo: Getty Images

Sport Canterbury has announced the finalists for its 2025 Sport and Recreation Awards.

Following an exceptional year marked by the tremendous success of the Paris Olympics and Paralympics, Sport Canterbury Chief Executive Julyan Falloon said more than 120 nominations were received from over 30 sporting codes.

The nominations were headlined by Olympic gold medallist Hamish Kerr, Paralympic silver medallist William Stedman and the Canterbury Rams NZNBL basketball team.

"These extraordinary people and organisations epitomise excellence and dedication in Canterbury’s sport and recreation community," Falloon said.

"As they do every year, this year’s nominees represent the best of Canterbury - showcasing their amazing talent and commitment to sport and recreation."

Falloon said the awards aim to celebrate the achievements of Canterbury’s proud sport and recreation community.

"By recognising these achievements, we not only acknowledge the hard work and dedication of Canterbury’s athletes and organisations - but also inspire ongoing commitment and excellence across the region,” he said.

"The volume and quality of nominations demonstrate Canterbury is eager to pay tribute to the ongoing positive impact our sport and recreation sector has on people’s lives."