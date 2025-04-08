Finalists named for Sport Canterbury awards

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Following an exceptional year marked by the tremendous success of the Paris Olympics and Paralympics, Sport Canterbury Chief Executive Julyan Falloon said more than 120 nominations were received from over 30 sporting codes.
The nominations were headlined by Olympic gold medallist Hamish Kerr, Paralympic silver medallist William Stedman and the Canterbury Rams NZNBL basketball team.
"These extraordinary people and organisations epitomise excellence and dedication in Canterbury’s sport and recreation community," Falloon said.
"As they do every year, this year’s nominees represent the best of Canterbury - showcasing their amazing talent and commitment to sport and recreation."
Falloon said the awards aim to celebrate the achievements of Canterbury’s proud sport and recreation community.
"By recognising these achievements, we not only acknowledge the hard work and dedication of Canterbury’s athletes and organisations - but also inspire ongoing commitment and excellence across the region,” he said.
"The volume and quality of nominations demonstrate Canterbury is eager to pay tribute to the ongoing positive impact our sport and recreation sector has on people’s lives."
The finalists in each category of the awards are as follows:
Community Diversity and Inclusion Impact Award
• Eastern Community Sport and Recreation Inc’s Winter Sport Cluster
• Table Tennis Canterbury’s Serve, Spin, Smash!
• TĪMA NZ CharitableTrust
• Vui Suli Tuitaupe of Moana Vā – Navigators of Pacific Pride
Coach of the Year – Community
• Andrea Cousins (Netball)
• Dean Isherwood (Surf Lifesaving)
• Roseanne (Rozie) Robinson – (Athletics - Race Walking)
• Ross Soper (Rugby and Touch)
Coach of the Year -High-Performance
• Andrew Auimatagi (Rugby League)
• Grant Edwards (Hockey)
• Judd Flavell (Basketball)
• James Sandilands (Athletics)
Volunteer of the Year
• Brian Holmes (Bowls)
• Rick Houghton (BMX and Pump Track)
• Holly Quaid (Hockey)
• Sharlene Wiseman (Rugby)
Official of the Year – Community
• Aarya Advilkar (Para Table Tennis)
• Tesimale Ah Kuoi (Surf Lifesaving)
• Kevin Exton (Boccia)
• Glenys McKenzie (Swimming)
Official of the Year -High-Performance
• Christine Cassin (Swimming)
• Logan Forrester (Touch)
• Gareth Greenfield (Hockey)
• Ruth Liong (Athletics)
Outstanding Youth in Sport Award –Team or Individual
• Tiago Chamberlain (Kayaking/Surf Lifesaving)
• Cooper Moore (Golf)
• Charlie Morrison (Hockey)
• Gabriella Smith (Para Swimming)
Para-athlete/s of the Year Award
• Scott Martlew (Para Canoe)
• Lili-Fox Mason (Para Swimming)
• Gabriella Smith (Para Swimming)
• William Stedman (Athletics)
Sports Team of the Year – Community
• Burnside West Christchurch University Cricket Club Premier Men
• Linwood Rugby Football Club Premier Men’s Team
• Marist Hockey Club CPL Women
• Pioneers of Canterbury Marching Team
Sports Team of the Year – High-Performance
• Canterbury Cavaliers Hockey
• Canterbury Men’s Cricket Team
• New Brighton Surf Lifesaving Club Female Surf Boat Crew
• Canterbury Rams NZBL Basketball Team
Sportsperson of the Year – Community
• William Campbell (Swimming)
• Kate Grant (Netball)
• Hamish Kelleher (Bowls)
• Jarred Percival (Rugby/all-round)
Sportsperson of the Year – High-Performance
• Olivia Brett (Kayaking)
• Paul Coll (Squash)
• Hamish Kerr (Athletics)
• Lucy Spoors (Rowing)