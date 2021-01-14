Thursday, 14 January 2021

'Fines will be the final stage': NZTA monitoring Northern Corridor T2 lane for breaches

    By Chris Barclay
    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    The T2 transit lane, southbound on the Northern Motorway, is only for vehicles that meet certain...
    The T2 transit lane, southbound on the Northern Motorway, is only for vehicles that meet certain requirements. Photo: Geoff Sloan
    Police have warned motorists on the new Northern Corridor motorway not to pass vehicles by using the congestion-relieving T2 lane.

    The New Zealand Transport Agency monitors the southbound lane into the city – which is reserved for cars containing at least one passenger between 6am and 9am on weekdays – although police are also concerned about how motorists are utilising the motorway.

    “One issue we’re seeing is heavy vehicles have a 90km/h limit so technically there’s no overtaking them unless you meet the requirements to enter that T2 lane,” said Canterbury road policing manager Greg Cottam.

    “That’s one of the areas that could cause frustration, impatience and ultimately a crash.

    “If you’re stuck behind a big truck for a few ks, it’s only going to add a couple of minutes to your journey and you’ve already saved that by not going through the Main North Rd, Redwood, and the like.”

    Meanwhile, NZTA has installed cameras to check vehicles in the T2 lane are carrying passengers when the restrictions are in force.

    “We recognise that T2 lanes are new to the region and so we will be giving people time to get used to the lanes,” a spokesperson said.

    “Then we’ll monitor the lanes to see how well people are sticking to the rules, there will be more targeted information and warnings, fines will be the final stage.” 

    drivesouth-pow-family_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter