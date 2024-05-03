Christchurch songwriters given a platform to perform

The Songwriters' Collective is a Christchurch-based initiative aimed at helping local artists establish themselves and find a broader audience.

Singer-songwriter Deborah Wilding came up with the idea. Every few months she rounds up a few artists and puts on a show.

This month's gig features musicians Kay Duncan and Shady Wade, just in time for New Zealand Music Month.

Her inspiration came after taking a break from music.

When she returned to the scene last year, she noticed many artists were struggling to gain exposure.

"Trying to bridge that gap and give artists an opportunity to come together and perform a decent set".

Kay Duncan and Geoff Cox performing at the Darkroom. Photo: Emily O'Hagan

She believes the lack of live venues in the city has left musicians with a big gap between an open mic night and selling out a large venue.

"Just trying to get the word out there, I think that's always one of the trickiest sides to this because we don't really have venues that have crowds automatically."

Christchurch's Darkroom, located on St Asaph St, has turned out to be a good venue for her shows but she admits there aren't many similar spots in Christchurch for struggling artists.

Wilding is keen to get younger, up and coming artists involved in future Songwriters' Collective shows and believes NZ Music Month is a great reminder to encourage people to support local talent in their own backyard.

For information on upcoming shows, Deborah Wildings Facebook page link: https://www.facebook.com/deborahwildingmusic

- By Emily O'Hagan