Tuesday, 5 December 2023

Fire crews battle blaze in central Christchurch

    Emergency services battled a blaze in central Christchurch. Photo: George Heard
    Fire crews battled a large blaze at a building in central Christchurch last night.

    A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said firefighters attended a well-involved two-storey dwelling on Colombo St.

    At least four fire appliances were called to the scene from four stations - Christchurch City, Ilam, Spreydon and Wigram.

    Firefighters could be seen fighting the blaze with flames visible from the street.

    Four fire appliances were called to the incident. Photo: George Heard
    Police cordoned off Colombo St near Bealey Ave during the fire.

    A neighbour told Chris Lynch Media the property had become a magnet for homeless people.

    He said it was the second blaze at the address. The neighbour says he had urged the city council to mow the lawns of the property.

    NZ Herald