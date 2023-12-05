Fire crews battle blaze in central Christchurch

Emergency services battled a blaze in central Christchurch. Photo: George Heard

Fire crews battled a large blaze at a building in central Christchurch last night.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said firefighters attended a well-involved two-storey dwelling on Colombo St.

At least four fire appliances were called to the scene from four stations - Christchurch City, Ilam, Spreydon and Wigram.

Firefighters could be seen fighting the blaze with flames visible from the street.

Four fire appliances were called to the incident. Photo: George Heard

Police cordoned off Colombo St near Bealey Ave during the fire.

A neighbour told Chris Lynch Media the property had become a magnet for homeless people.

He said it was the second blaze at the address. The neighbour says he had urged the city council to mow the lawns of the property.