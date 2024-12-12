Chris Allen: 'One of life's good buggers'

Chris Allen. Photo: Federated Farmers

Tributes have been flowing in for prominent Mid Canterbury farming leader Chris Allen.

The 62-year-old died in a tragic farm accident on his Ashburton Forks farm on Monday.

Although not officially confirmed by police, it is understood he was electrocuted while fixing his garage door.

A police spokesperson said emergency services were called to the property at 5.25pm.

His death has been referred to the Coroner.

Chris has been described as a titan of rural advocacy, a highly respected farmer, and "one of life's good buggers".

David Clark lives on the neighbouring farm and considers it an absolute privilege to have Chris as one of his closest friends.

The community has "lost a mighty totara", he said.

"His contribution to our community and agriculture across New Zealand has been immense, with his tireless advocacy in biodiversity, environment, water management and emergency response on behalf of New Zealand farmers.

"He just had the ability to relate to all people which made him effective in talking about issues and he was always enthusiastic."

Ashburton Mayor Neil Brown said the farming community lost a great advocate, leader, role model and friend.

"From his work through Federated Farmers, the Ashburton Water Zone Committee, or any of the community groups he was involved with, Chris was willing to both talk and listen to get things done.

"He had a huge knowledge about all things agricultural and an easy way of getting his point across, whether he was talking to the prime minister or a fellow farmer."

Federated Farmers chief executive Terry Copeland said farmers had "lost a real Titan in terms of rural advocacy".

"Not only was Chris hugely knowledgeable on agriculture and environment issues, he was respected for his fairness, collegiality, and open-mindedness."

With Feds, Chris served on the meat and fibre section and then as Mid Canterbury provincial president before joining the national board in 2014.

During his eight years of service in that role, he made his mark as biodiversity and freshwater spokesperson, Copeland said.

Another mark of Chris's concern for fellow farmers was his decision to fly from his Christchurch home to Napier in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle.

"As someone who had experienced serious flooding on his own farm, he wanted to offer fellow farmers support and his personal experience that times would be tough, but there was light at the end of the tunnel," Copeland said.

Feds president Wayne Langford said Chris farmed to a high standard, was respected and a friend to many.

"Chris always had a line, 'it needs to be sensible, practical and affordable'. That's a line that still resonates with many boards or collaborative groups he has been a part of.

"I'll remember Chris for being a guy who took his advocacy for farmers seriously but could always share a good laugh and a joke too."

Mid Canterbury Federated Farmers president David Acland said Chris had "incredible mana" in the community.

Chris was an unsung hero with the amount of commitment and work that he put in over the years he said.

"His contribution was massive outside and beyond the farm gate," he said.

Chris served on the Ashburton water zone committee since 2014 and committee chairperson Bill Thomas praised him for his heavy involvement in "farmer politics".

"His leadership was outstanding, his motivation more often than not was to support others rather than himself.

"He was often heard to say 'show me the science' when reports were presented and decisions had to be made.

"He had a great sense of humour and could sum up issues quickly and accurately.

"Chris will be greatly missed, but not forgotten, he was one of life's good buggers."

Fellow committee member Angela Cushnie said Chris had achieved so much "and still it felt like he was only getting started".

Rangitata MP James Meager was devastated by the news of the loss of a community leader and "a man I considered a friend".

"I first met Chris when we were on the Ashburton water zone committee together and the more I spent time with him, the more I appreciated his common sense, yet passionate approach to advocating for farmers and for our environment.

"His presence was felt throughout Mid Canterbury and his passing is a great blow to us all."

He was most well-known for his work but he was active in other areas of the community, including being an active member of the Mayfield Lions.

Chris grew up on a sheep and beef farm in Tīrau in the Waikato and was an aviation engineer at Air New Zealand for 15 years.

Chris and his wife Anne-Marie bought Annandale Farm in 1994, a 360-hectare sheep, beef and cropping property at the Ashburton Forks - 20 minutes west of Ashburton.

The farm, bordered by the two branches of the Ashburton/Hakatere River, flooded on settlement day.

It was severely damaged 27 years later in the devastating floods that hit the Canterbury region in 2021 and the Allens hosted then-Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern when she toured the flood-damaged region.

A celebration of Chris's life will be held at the Hotel Ashburton, Racecourse Road, Ashburton on Saturday, December 14, commencing at 1.30pm, followed by a private cremation at the Ashburton Crematorium.

By Jonathan Leask, Local Democracy Reporter

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.