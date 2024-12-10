High-profile Canterbury farmer dies suddenly

Former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Chris Allen. Photo: Federated Farmers

Police have named the high-profile Canterbury farmer who died suddenly following an incident at his farm in Ashburton Forks yesterday.

He was 62-year-old Mid Canterbury farmer Chris Allen, of Ashburton Forks.

A police spokesperson said emergency services were called to an address at 5.25pm on Monday.

The spokesperson said the death was not suspicious.

Allen was a respected farmer and long-time member of Federated Farmers.

Mid Canterbury Federated Farmers president David Acland said Allen had "incredible mana".

"It’s a tragedy and he gave a significant contribution both to Federated Farmers and the wider community in his time."

Acland said the death has devastated the rural community.

"He was a big part of the community and the school board of trustees for years.

"Everyone’s shaken by what happened."

Allen’s contribution to the freshwater and biodiversity was also significant.

"His contribution was massive outside and beyond the farm gate,” Acland said.

Allen’s sheep and beef property near Mt Somers was badly damaged in the devastating floods that hit the region in 2021.

"Police would like to extend our deepest sympathies to his family and loved ones at this time," the police spokesperson said.

His death has been referred to the coroner.