Wheelchair-bound elderly woman dies in Hornby house fire

Neighbours are in shock after attempts to save a "wheelchair-bound" woman from a fatal Christchurch house fire on Wednesday were unsuccessful.

Emergency services were called to the fire at the property on Dickson Cres, Hornby, about 12.55pm.

The elderly woman, who neighbours said used a wheelchair, was found dead inside the house following the blaze.

A fire investigator and police officer cordon off the Dickson Cres property on Thursday. Photo: Geoff Soan

Crews from the Wigram, Spreydon, Redwood and Ilam stations battled the fire which was "fully involved" by the time they arrived.

A neighbour said the victim was in a wheelchair. The neighbour said she did not know the woman personally but had seen healthcare providers visit the address.

Another neighbour said she heard screaming, yelling and banging near the house about 1pm.

Fire investigators and police at the Dickson Cres house on Thursday. Photo: Geoff Soan

People were trying to alert the elderly resident to the fire so she could get out of the house. However, she did not make it.

The neighbour said people in the community are still reeling from the sudden death.

"Everyone was upset afterwards."

Hato Hone St John assessed and treated one other patient at the scene for minor injuries.

The house, which is located on a back section up a long driveway, was badly charred. Several large holes could also be seen in the roof.

Another neighbour said they saw “black smoke” coming from the property and heard glass breaking as the fire broke out.

Fire and Emergency NZ investigators were at the property on Thursday to help police with the investigation.

Police at the scene would not say if the fire was being treated as suspicious.

A Fenz spokesperson said they are likely to be there all day and the property will remain cordoned off.