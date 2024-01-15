Azyal Kaur was born at 12.03am on New Year's Day - making her the first baby born in Canterbury in 2024. Photo: Supplied

Meet Azyal Kaur.

She was the first baby born in Christchurch in 2024 and came into the world three minutes after midnight on New Year’s Day.

Amrinder Singh and his wife Jaspreet Kaur welcomed their 3.9kg newborn at Christchurch Women’s Hospital.

They said the pregnancy was unplanned as they’d had only been “trying for a few months” before their “prayers were answered”.

“Jaspreet really enjoyed her pregnancy and it was an uncomplicated birth,” said Singh.

Both he and Kaur were thankful for their care at the hospital and the support they received during their stay.

Amrinder Singh and his wife Jaspreet Kour welcomed their 3.9kg newborn at Christchurch Women's Hospital. Photo: Supplied

Said Singh: “Our midwife Jennifer Ward was amazing, guiding, and she motivated Jaspreet a lot.

“We are both very proud and excited and I cannot put into words the feeling the moment Ayzal came into the world. A most joyous occasion.”

Both parents said it was a struggle to find a unique and different name with so many other good names were out there.

“Azyal means from God – which is a testament to what Jaspreet and I believe in. We’re both very religious and very spiritual, so when we chose this name, it was perfect,” said Singh, who works for SolarZero as a business development manager.

Kaur and Singh met in India in 2009 and said it was “instant love at first sight”.

“We fit together well. It was only difficult when I immigrated to New Zealand in 2014, leaving Jaspreet behind. In 2017, we got married and held our wedding in India,” said Singh.

“We were planning for Jaspreet to move to New Zealand a few years ago, but she had to stay in India due to Covid and immigration restrictions.”

Kaur moved to Christchurch permanently in January last year.

Singh said while having the city’s first baby in 2024 was unexpected, they were very happy.