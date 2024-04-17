Flooding in Dubai causes flight disruptions

Flydubai has temporally suspended all of its flights departing from Dubai until Wednesday morning due to bad weather, UAE state news agency WAM reported.

"All flydubai flights scheduled for departure from Dubai this evening (16 April) have been cancelled effective immediately until 10am (Dubai local time) on 17 April. During this period, passengers who do not have Dubai as their final destination will not be accepted for travel," a flydubai spokesperson said.

Dubai International Airport (DXB) had been temporarily diverting arriving flights on Tuesday evening until weather conditions improve, while keeping the departures operational.

Vehicles on the flooded streets of Dubai on April 16. Photo: Getty Images

Two flights from Dubai - to Christchurch via Sydney and Auckland - have been delayed. Emirates flight EK412 was set to arrive at Christchurch Airport at 12.55pm on Wednesday but is now estimated to land at 4.20pm.

Emirates flights set to depart to Dubai from both centres on Wednesday night have not been affected yet.

The website for Dubai airport, one of the world's busiest, shows dozens of flights on 16 April delayed or cancelled, with affected destinations including India, Pakistan, Saudi and the United Kingdom.

Adverse weather hit other locations in the Gulf Peninsula, including Oman, where at least 18 people have been killed due to heavy rains in recent days, its state news agency said.

Operations at DXB were suspended for 25 minutes earlier on Tuesday because of the storm.

The Flightradar24 website shows average delays of just under two hours for flights arriving and departing DXB.

- Reuters / RNZ / Star News