Man still in hospital 12 days after he was shot by police

Police at the scene in Bryndwr on Thursday morning. Photo: RNZ

The man wounded by police during a fatal shooting at a Christchurch property on August 13 remains in hospital.

The man was shot by police during a domestic incident at the Kāinga Ora property on Clyde Rd, Bryndwr.

A sole police officer shot the 47-year-old man as he chased her out of the house with a hunting knife when they arrived.

The officer then fatally shot his partner, Te Arohanui Pohio, 53, after she picked up the knife.

"A man remains in a stable condition in hospital. Investigations are continuing," a police spokesperson said.

Canterbury District Commander Superintendent Tony Hill said the man had surgery last Thursday.

Police finished their examination of the scene last week.

An investigation involving a team of detectives is now under way into the shooting, alongside a separate probe by the Independent Police Conduct Authority.

Hill previously said the officer fired one shot each at the man and woman.

Hill said the officer's decision to shoot will form a "large part" of the investigation.

No charges have been laid yet.

Police figures show 55 people had been shot dead by officers between 1916 and the end of 2024. Only one of those who died was a woman.

