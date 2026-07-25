One person has died and another has been injured following a single-vehicle crash near Geraldine.

Emergency services were called to scene, on State Highway 79 at the intersection with Slacks Valley Road, just after 9pm on Saturday.

Police said one of the occupants of the vehicle died at the scene, and the second was taken to hospital with moderate injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit attended and police inquiries are ongoing.

Further north about the same time, another person was killed in a crash on Auckland's Southern Motorway.

The single-vehicle crash near the East Tamaki off-ramp was reported just before 9pm.

The sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene.

— Allied Media