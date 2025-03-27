Fog disrupts flights at Christchurch Airport

Several flights into and out of Christchurch Airport have been cancelled or delayed this morning due to fog.

A Christchurch Airport spokesperson said two flights had been delayed at 8.40am on Thursday.

"There is fog at the airport with minor effect on aviation aircraft."

At 10am the airport's website showed flights to Christchurch from Auckland and Nelson had been cancelled.

A Jetstar flight from Christchurch to Auckland had also been delayed, while an Air New Zealand flight to Invercargill has been cancelled.

An Air New Zealand spokesperson told Stuff there had been some flights “cancelled or diverted” due to the fog.

"These are primarily flights on our smaller turboprop aircraft," the spokesperson told Stuff.

"We encourage everyone to keep an eye on their Air New Zealand app or our website for more information.”

The Metservice forecast for Christchurch today is for the fog to clear, then periods of rain and southerlies from late afternoon.