Former Christchurch RSA president Pete Dawson dies

Pete Dawson. Photo: St John Banks Peninsula

Former Christchurch Returned and Services Association president Pete Dawson has died aged 73.

The well-known Lyttelton personality and retired member of the Royal New Zealand Artillery passed away overnight on Friday.

The family said: "It is with deep sadness the Dawson family have to announce that Pete died peacefully in his sleep on Friday night."

Dawson became president of the Christchurch RSA in 2013, but resigned in 2019 due to the organisation's financial woes.

Dawson was living in Darfield at the time of his death but was also well-known in Lyttelton.

"He would have been 74 in a month. This is a private time for our family and we thank you for your understanding," his family said.

"To honour Pete’s wishes there will be no funeral service.

"We invite you to please privately celebrate Pete’s memory in your own way.

"He would approve of a tipple or two."

Dawson and his family have been involved with St John for many years.

St John Banks Peninsula posted about the loss: "Today we take time to remember Pete Dawson who gave decades of service to St John in Lyttelton.

"Pete worked on the Lyttelton ambulance for decades, trained many new recruits and served on the Area Committee until he retired from St John in 2020.

"Our thoughts are with your whānau at this time. Rest in Peace Pete."

Christchurch military historian Alex Smith said he was "helped a lot by Pete, with a lot of artillery history information".

"It was my honour to have worked on multiple community events with Pete, and to see first hand, his selfless giving nature, that was bestowed on anyone who needed it," Smith said.

"Pete has now marched off to the gun park in the sky, and I'm sure will be catching up with many mates made through a life of service to the community.

"I was fortunate enough to see Pete in his element at the Warbirds over Wanaka Airshow in April this year, educating many on all things artillery, including holding up the firing of the first round of the artillery display, as he was at the crowd line talking to the public."

Dawson was involved in the fishing industry, Chris Lynch Media reported.

Seafood company Finest Kind said it was "very sorry to hear this news".

“We will miss you being around, your support and comments on our feed Finestkind Limited, Women in Seafood and Port Nelson Fishermen’s Association."