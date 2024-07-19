Four injured after fire at house where man was stabbed in March

Photo: RNZ / Nate McKinnon

Investigators are looking into the cause of a house fire in Christchurch during the early hours of Friday morning.

Four people were injured in the fire which broke out at an Edgeware property about 4.15am.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said three crews were called to the blaze at the property on Hills Rd near North Avon Rd.

They arrived to find the house well ablaze. Firefighters initially thought someone was inside the house, but all occupants were later accounted for.

It is the same property where a person was allegedly stabbed earlier this year. On March 26, a man was taken to Christchurch Hospital in a serious condition after he sustained a wound to his neck.

A nearby resident, who did not want to be named, told the NZ Herald they have been concerned about the property since the stabbing.

“The man who lives in that property where the fire was, was stabbed in the neck a while back," the resident told the NZ Herald.

"We’ve felt a bit unnerved since then, this house has had previous things happen."

A fire investigator will be at the scene later this morning.

Hate Hote St John said one seriously injured person was taken to Christchurch Hospital after the fire. Three other people suffered minor injuries.

-With RNZ