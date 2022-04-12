Fourth hot water system theft forces ECE closure

The gas hot water systems were located outside the early learning centre. Image: Google Maps

A Christchurch early learning centre has been forced to close after its hot water system was stolen for the fourth time in the past six months.

The Hornby Barnardos Early Learning Centre cannot operate under its licence if there is no hot water available.

It is calling for locals to look out for anyone selling hot water systems.

Centre manager Sarah Naqova told RNZ Morning Report programme today that two Rinnai gas systems were stolen.

"It's a system that sits on the outside of the building ... and they were both stolen last Tuesday."

She said the centre had upped its security and was in the midst of building cages for the system. To put it inside would cost $15,000.

"As a charitable non-profit organisation, that's a big chunk out of our budget. We want to bring it inside."

She knew of another centre that had their system stolen as well.