Thursday, 19 May 2022

Fred Flintstone Flintmobile gears up for yabba dabba doo time on safari fundraiser

    By John Cosgrove
    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    The weather may look average but that won't deter Nicola Garlick from having a "yabba dabba doo time" at the annual Tranz Alpine Scooter Safari Cancer Society fundraiser on Saturday.

    Garlick has transformed her 50cc Yamaha scooter into the Fred Flintstone Flintmobile for the 250km journey from McLeans Island to Hokitika.

    “The inspiration I had was to copy what my late father had once made for a Lions fundraiser - a Fred Flintstone car over a quad bike,” she said.

    It will be Garlick’s third safari over the alps. About 300 people had registered so far for he event.

    Garlick, a teacher aide from West Melton, rode her first safari with her sons dressed as the Super Mario brothers. Last year, she dressed as a chicken.

    This time around it took her three months to build the Flintmobile.

    "The wheels are made of expanding foam with fiberglass over the top, the dash and other things are made from plastic and cardboard.

    "The pipes here are drain pipes with a bit wood bog for texture and the wooden sides are plastic and cardboard with old curtains stitched onto them and stuffed with pillows," she said.

    Garlick lost both her parents to cancer and rides in the safari to support the Cancer Society of New Zealand.

    "It’s great riding with so many others, many dressed up like me,” she said.

    The journey takes about nine hours. Garlick said one of the highlights, other than the Sheffield pie stop, was making it to the top of Porters Pass.

    "When I finally made it up to the top of Porters Pass last year, I gave dad a big fist pump as it was very exciting just to have made it up there, the chicken suit caught the wind and made it very hard to ride at times,” she said.

    She said because her bike is so distinctive, she needs to be aware of other riders.

    "But it’s all about enjoying the reaction when others see you. You know, the chicken suit certainly made a lot of people laugh."

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter