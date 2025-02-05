Fun for the whole family on Waitangi Day

Okains Bay on Banks Peninsula will host its traditional free family event on Waitangi Day.

The bay's Waitangi Day Commemorations - which will be held at Okains Bay Museum on Okains Bay Rd - is the longest-running event of its kind in the South Island.

It is being sponsored by Christchurch City Council with the gates set to open at 9am.

There will be no pōwhiri this year but families can enjoy plenty of food, interactive displays, demonstrations, live music, games and activities, which will culminate in the famous tug-o-war.

There will also be guided tours of the museum's nationally significant taonga Māori collection throughout the day and a pop-up exhibition featuring posters, photographs, and documents from previous Waitangi Day commemorations dating back to 1976.