Fundraiser for Canterbury couple who 'lost everything' in Christmas Day house fire

Connor Littlejohn set up a Givealittle page to get his "parents back on their feet" after their house was destroyed in a fire. Photo: Givealittle

A fundraising page has been started for a Canterbury couple who lost their home in a devastating fire on Christmas Day.

Emergency services were called to the single-storey house in Mitcham, between Christchurch and Ashburton, at 3.56pm on Wednesday, December 25.

Fire crews from the Ashburton and Lauriston stations responded to the blaze which is understood to have started in the kitchen and then spread through the house.

The fire took almost two hours to put out and destroyed Christmas presents, IDs and household items.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said crews arrived to find the house and a motorhome on fire.

“There was a 10m x 10m structure where part of the roof had collapsed."

A Givealittle page, started by Connor Littlejohn to get "my parents back on their feet" had raised $1270 by Monday afternoon.

"My mother just lost everything due to a house fire at the worst timing possible," Littlejohn said.

"No one ever expects to lose everything all at once let alone to a fire!

"They have no insurance so this will be a very difficult time to get through.

"They are in desperate need of some help to get the bare minimum so they are able to get back on their feet again after such a tragedy like this!

"It is definitely not what we needed on Christmas day at all, we know this time of year is tough for everyone, we're not just asking for money. We know people that would love to help but financially can't so if you have things lying around home such as clothes, shoes, household items such as a bed, drawers, plates and cutlery that are no longer needed and need a new home!

"Anything will help us get them back on their feet and back in their own house!"