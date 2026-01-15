Fundraiser for family of Christchurch man who died after apartment fire

Callum Dale. Photo: Givealittle

A fundraising page has been started to help pay for the funeral of a Christchurch community housing tenant who died after a fire this week.

Callum Dales died in hospital after the fire at the Korimako Lane apartment in Sydenham on Tuesday.

Four crews were called to the blaze at 4.05pm after reports of a fire alarm sounding and the smell of smoke.

A Givealittle page has now been set up to support Callum’s family.

"As many of you are now aware of our beloved friend, cousin, nephew and son Callum Dale sadly passed away on the 13/01/2026 due to a tragic fire at his apartment.

"Callum was deeply loved and cherished by all the people he had touched throughout his life and it's extremely hard to believe this could ever happen.

"Everyone who knows him knows the kind-hearted person he is and the memories of Callum will live on.

"The funds raised through this will be used for his funeral costs and other related expenses to help take the pressure off his father as he is now facing the heart breaking reality of having to bury his only son."

In a statement, Ōtautahi Community Housing Trust tenancy general manager Bob Hardie said it was saddened by the death of one of its tenants.

"Our sincere thoughts are with their family, whanau, friends and neighbours at this very difficult time. Members of our tenancy team were onsite [on Tuesday] and will return [on Wednesday] morning to further support our tenant community and to learn more about the damage to the property," he said.

"We understand neighbouring homes were not affected by the fire. The cause of the fire is being investigated, and we will assist [FENZ] and police as we can as a landlord. We are unable to comment further while this work continues."

A Fire and Emergency NZ investigator returned to the apartment on Wednesday morning.

-Allied Media