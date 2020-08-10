FV Jubilee sinking: Tragedy came just three days after disaster averted

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The 90-tonne, 16m Jubilee sank 22km off the Rakaia River mouth after sending a distress signal early on October 18, 2015.
All three experienced fishermen on board - Jared Reese Husband, 47, of Timaru, skipper Paul Russell Bennett, 35, of Motueka, and 55-year-old Terry Donald Booth also from the Nelson region – died.
Now, it's been revealed that on an October 9-15 trip, just days before the fatal sinking - disaster was narrowly averted.
According to court documents obtained by the Herald on Sunday, the fish room had flooded when a hose was accidentally left on.
However, the hose was discovered and it took crew "some time to clear the fish room".
The room only had one pump - which had no alarm to alert crew members to flooding - and was known to block with fish scales, requiring regular cleaning.
"The vessel was observed as being noticeably lower in the stern with the water in the fish room," says a document in the Maritime New Zealand case against the Jubilee's operators, Ocean Fisheries.
Since the triple tragedy, Stark's companies have introduced a range of safety measures to its fleet, including a second pump and two high water alarm systems in the fish room of another of its boats, Legacy. An additional escape from the wheelhouse has been added along with a Perspex hatch, a life raft light, and a light to show if the loading hatch is open or shut.
Stark told investigators that after the Jubilee's sinking, the companies had "racked their brains" to work out how it sunk and "anything they thought might be contributory they have doubled it".
In April 2017, TAIC recommended that Maritime NZ tell vessel owners the benefits of installing crew alerts for any abnormal rises in water levels in compartments, particularly ones that compromise buoyancy or stability.
Several days after the sinking, the three bodies of the fishermen were recovered from the wheelhouse by Royal New Zealand Navy divers. One of the crew was fully clothed and the other two were dressed in what was probably sleeping attire. None was wearing lifejackets.
The Jubilee wreck has never been recovered from the seabed.