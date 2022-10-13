Goggles simulate getting drunk or high

The goggles are designed to simulate the effects of drugs and alcohol on the brain. PHOTO: FATAL VISION

People going to some public events can once again experience the risks of getting drunk or high - without having to indulge.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, community organisation Oak Development Trust regularly took a pair of ‘drink and drug goggles’ to community events, between 2017 and 2019.

On Saturday the eyewear, which simulates being under the influence, will make a return at the Riccarton Community Fun Day at Harrington Park.

“Before Covid we took these goggles to events as a way to educate the public about the dangers of chemical impairment,” Oak spokesman Steven Le-Compte said.

“They were a widely popular part of the event in previous years.”

American company Innocorp developed the first ‘fatal vision alcohol impairment goggles’ in 1996.

Innocorp states: “Participants perform simple activities or sobriety tests without and then with the goggles. Performing the activities twice lets participants experience their performance while unimpaired and then impaired.”

The goggles are designed to simulate the effects of drugs and alcohol on the brain.

On its website, distributor Fatal Vision described Innocorp’s ‘drink and drug’ goggles as “creating new perspectives to promote healthy choices”.

Flyers were dropped into Riccarton letterboxes this week. The event is sponsored by Christchurch City Council, Oak Development Trust, real estate company Whittle Knight, and the Riccarton Rotary.

Along with pony rides, a bouncy castle, ‘epic sports’ and face painting, the drink and drug goggles are being promoted as an attraction.

City council head of community support and partnerships John Filsell said the Oak Development Trust purchased a pair of goggles to use at events like this.

"As many of the attendees at local events such as the Riccarton fun day are students who may have had limited exposure to alcohol and its effects."

Oak Development Trust is welcoming people to the event from 1-4pm, where they can try to walk in a straight line while wearing the visual impairment goggles.

-By Darryl Baser