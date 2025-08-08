Retirement village where 79yo woman went missing closes care centre

Elisabeth Nicholls. Photo: Supplied / NZ police

Rest home care will no longer be offered at the Christchurch retirement village which Elisabeth Nicholls, 79, disappeared from before she died.

Ryman Healthcare said the care centres at Margaret Stoddart village in Riccarton and Woodcote village in Hornby were more than 30 years old and no longer up to standard.

Independent living units would remain at both places.

Ryman said the closures affected 79 people who would move to a different Christchurch village.

Ryman chief executive Naomi James said residents and their families had been offered priority transfers to nearby villages including Kevin Hickman Village in Riccarton at no additional cost.

"While the existing care facilities at Woodcote and Margaret Stoddart have served residents well, they are now more than 30 years old and no longer meet the standard of accommodation and experience we promise our residents and their families," she said.

"The facilities are also limited in that they offer only one level of care, restricting the continuity of care that many residents now expect and need.

"The moves will take place over the coming four months and will be carefully managed with each resident and their family. Our focus is on ensuring that each resident has a smooth transition into a new home that offers enhanced facilities, more care options, and the comfort and dignity they deserve."

The care centre at Kevin Hickman Village offered a range of care options including rest home care, hospital care, dementia care, respite care and day care, Ryman said.

Independent living units opened at Kevin Hickman in 2021, while the main building housing the care centre and serviced apartments opened on 9 June.

"This recent opening of the care centre at our Kevin Hickman Village in Christchurch has added 80 new aged care beds and more than 60 serviced apartments to the Canterbury aged care sector, enabling us to support the transition of the residents to other, newer care facilities," James said.

Elisabeth Nicholls, who suffered from dementia, walked out of the Margaret Stoddart village hours after being admitted for respite care on June 4.

Her body was found almost three weeks later.

Ryman previously said Nicholls was referred to the village for respite care by Health NZ.

"Our contracts with them set out the level of care to be provided. Margaret Stoddart Village provides only rest home level care, whereby residents are able to come and go independently. This is not a dementia care facility," Ryman said.

A Health NZ investigation is ongoing.