Mauger and Keown become billboard buddies

Christchurch Mayor Phil Mauger and Harewood Ward city councillor Aaron Keown will be brothers in arms for the local body elections campaign.

They have the same billboard designs, white and orange colouring and font – a deliberate move, Keown says.

“I’m very open and I’m making it very clear who I support. I believe we can get a lot done for the city if Phil has a majority around the table,” he said.

Mauger and Keown are standing as independents.

Mauger did not answer questions about the billboard design when contacted by The Star.

In another move, Mauger has taken over some of James Daniels’ billboard locations in the Coastal Ward. Daniels pulled out of the election race last week citing “commercial opportunities”.

He has endorsed Mauger to return as mayor.

“When James Daniels made the decision not to stand for election, he reached out to my campaign team and generously offered his hoarding sites to support my re-election.

“James made it clear from the beginning of his campaign that he supported me for mayor and that support hasn’t changed,” he said.

Said Daniels: “There’s absolutely no conspiracy here. I support Phil because he’s a bloody good man.”

Daniels has also offered to replace 10 of his signs across the ward with candidate Jo Zervos.

Zervos, a Waitai Coastal-Burwood-Linwood Community Board member, received Daniels’ endorsement when he dropped out of the election.

“James has been very kind and helpful with his offer. It’s been a big change in the election so now I’ve decided to not run for community board and put all my effort into being elected on council,” she said.

Zervos is standing against incumbent city councillor Celeste Donovan. She wouldn’t comment on the billboard changes.

Sexual abuse survivor advocate Taraia Brown who testified at the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care is also standing in the Coastal Ward.

Mauger, Keown and Daniels have faced accusations by left-leaning The People’s Choice members of having their own centre-right political grouping while claiming to be independent.

Mauger rejected the notion when asked by The Star if his connections to Keown and Daniels show he is part of a political grouping.

“There’s a big difference between councillors sharing similar views on certain issues and being part of a political party or voting bloc. What matters to me is getting the job done, efficiently and sensibly, for the people of Christchurch,” he said.

Mauger reiterated his opposition to party politics at the city council.

“It’s no secret that during this term, I haven’t always had the numbers around the table to get key decisions across the line.

“But my philosophy is simple: I’ll work with anyone who brings a constructive, solutions-focused mindset to the challenges we face as a city,” he said.