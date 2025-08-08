Boy, 12, taken to Christchurch Hospital after crashing stolen vehicle

A 12-year-old boy was seriously injured after allegedly crashing a stolen vehicle into a parked car in Christchurch on Friday morning.

Canterbury metro response manager, Inspector Paul Reeves, said officers attempted to stop the driver of the stolen vehicle on Aldwins Rd, Phillipstown, early this morning.

The driver failed to pull over when signalled by police, Reeves said. The officers did not pursue the vehicle.

The vehicle was then spotted on Memorial Ave about 1.30am before it crashed into a parked car.

"It lost control, crashing into a parked car, before coming to a stop on the footpath," Reeves said.

The Press reported the 12-year-old boy was taken to Christchurch Hospital.

He had serious injuries but was now in a stable condition, The Press reported.

Police said the serious crash unit was investigating the incident. No charges had been laid at this stage.