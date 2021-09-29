Wednesday, 29 September 2021

'Good work Canterbury': Bloomfield gives region the thumbs up for 90% vaccination campaign

    Dr Ashley Bloomfield. Photo: Supplied
    Dr Ashley Bloomfield has congratulated Canterbury for a campaign by local businesses to get 90 per cent of the population vaccinated by Labour weekend.

    The director general of health said it was great to see Canterbury businesses joining forces for the campaign.

    "The DHB has thrown its support behind the campaign, keep up the good work Canterbury and I'm sure other provinces will pick up on this as an opportunity to take it to Canterbury to beat them there."

    The campaign is driven by multi-agencies - and aims to make Canterbury the most Covid-19 protected region in the country.

    The agencies involved include marketing and communications company Harvey Cameron, the Canterbury Clinical Network, the Canterbury District Health Board and the Canterbury Chamber of Commerce.

    The campaign has been dubbed "90%​ Canterbury - we're worth it."

    General manager of culture and people at Ravensdown, Katrina Benedetti Forastieri, said she really hopes the goal is achievable.

    They have been pushing a programme of education at their workplace, entering around access and encouragement.

    "Education has been quite important, informing people about the importance of getting vaccinated, what it means for their friends and families, things like that."

    NZME general manager Ben Harris was at a meeting hosted by the Canterbury Chamber of Commerce about the campaign on Tuesday.

    He says a key point raised is making sure all ethnicities and social-economic groups are engaged.

    On Monday, a total of 532,491 doses had been administered in Canterbury.

    More than 80 per cent of the population over 12 are now either fully vaccinated or had their first dose.

    NZ Herald

     

