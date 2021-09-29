Govt calls for applications for home isolation pilot scheme in Christchurch

Photo: File / Getty Images

The government is looking for 150 participants for its self-isolation pilot across Christchurch and Auckland - with expressions of interest opening tomorrow morning.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said both locations have international airports but also established MIQ systems and support networks that have been set up for regular international arrivals.

People will be monitored through smartphone technology and regular random phone calls to verify compliance will be made, Hipkins said.

They will also be charged $1000 to cover basic costs like transport and the other associated costs with the pilot, he said.

"Participants will have to self-isolate for 14 days in an approved residence for this pilot.

"It has to be a standalone residence, have no shared ventilation system and be within 50km of either Auckland or Christchurch airport by road.

"It must also have cellular coverage, no visitors will be allowed on those premises while the people are isolating aside from medical staff for testing purposes or those attending to someone in an emergency situation like a fire or ambulance people or tradespeople if there are critical things that endanger the health and safety of people isolating."

People isolating will need to provide their own food and supplies but contactless deliveries are allowed.

Returnees will have to have a negative pre-departure test as they will be screened and tested on arrival in New Zealand.

The goal of safely re-opening our borders and developing new ways for people to travel starts with the self-isolation pilot, Hipkins said.

"As part of the Reconnecting New Zealanders plan announced in August, the self-isolation pilot will look at self-isolation for vaccinated travellers who have not been to very high-risk countries.

"The pilot is to explore a new pathway of entry into New Zealand and allows the Government to test operational readiness, identify areas where further work is required to scale up the approach and provide valuable insights into our options for the future.

"The pilot is aimed at business travellers, to travel overseas on a short business trip and self-isolate in approved accommodation for 14 days on their return."



