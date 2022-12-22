Growing number of stray cats in Chch

While many of us are winding down for the Christmas season, one Christchurch organisation is right in the middle of its busiest time of the year - kitten season.

Cat Rescue Christchurch specialises in trapping and re-homing wild cats and their kittens.

The charity has rescued, desexed and re-homed more than 7000 unsocial cats and their offspring over the last 17 years.

Cat Rescue Christchurch managing director Beki Milligan. Photo: Geoff Sloan

And with kitten season, also known as breeding season, typically lasting from spring to March/April, there are plenty more in need of re-homing.

Cat Rescue Christchurch managing director Beki Milligan said the Covid restrictions and lockdowns made it harder for cat owners to desex their pets, which has resulted in a lot more strays this season.

Milligan says increasing costs and high vet bills are also making it tough for the organisation, which re-homes about 600 cats each year.

The volunteer-run charity is fundraising to build its own cat surgery, which would greatly reduce its costs and make it easier for the team to rehabilitate friendly felines.

You can help Cat Rescue Christchurch by making a donation through its Givealittle page.

- By Geoff Sloan

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air