Guided tours of cathedral to start

Monthly guided tours inside the Christ Church Cathedral will start on Monday.

The 45-minute tours will be held once a month until August. Another tour has been scheduled for November, with five planned in total.

The behind-the-fences tours will allow visitors into the heart of the Cathedral to learn about its history, architecture and restoration.

Work to reinstate the cathedral is currently mothballed after funding ran out in August last year, a third of the way through a reinstatement project.

Tickets for the tours will cost $25 each and are limited to 50 people (aged 10 and over) per tour.