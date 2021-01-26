Tuesday, 26 January 2021

Health warning: High faecal bacteria levels discovered at Akaroa bay

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    Photo: File / Getty Images
    Photo: File / Getty Images
    A health warning has been issued after high levels of faecal bacteria were found in a recent sample taken from a Banks Peninsula bay.

    Canterbury Medical Officer of Health Dr Ramon Pink said, at this stage, the cause of the high level of faecal bacteria found at Glen Bay in Akaroa has not been identified and Environment Canterbury will be undertaking more sampling to investigate the possible cause.

    “Water quality at this site is currently not considered suitable for recreational use, including swimming, because of the risk to health from the faecal bacteria and other potential pathogens,” said Dr Pink.

    Eating shellfish from these sites should be avoided.

    If fish are eaten, remove the gut and liver and wash in clean water before cooking.

    “Water contaminated by human or animal faecal matter may contain a range of disease-causing micro-organisms such as viruses, bacteria and protozoa.

    “In most cases the ill-health effects from exposure to contaminated water are minor and short-lived. However, there is the potential for more serious diseases, such as hepatitis A, or a salmonella infection,” Dr Pink says.

    More information on gathering Mahinga Kai can be found here.

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter