Health warning: High faecal bacteria levels discovered at Akaroa bay

A health warning has been issued after high levels of faecal bacteria were found in a recent sample taken from a Banks Peninsula bay.

Canterbury Medical Officer of Health Dr Ramon Pink said, at this stage, the cause of the high level of faecal bacteria found at Glen Bay in Akaroa has not been identified and Environment Canterbury will be undertaking more sampling to investigate the possible cause.

“Water quality at this site is currently not considered suitable for recreational use, including swimming, because of the risk to health from the faecal bacteria and other potential pathogens,” said Dr Pink.

Eating shellfish from these sites should be avoided.

If fish are eaten, remove the gut and liver and wash in clean water before cooking.

“Water contaminated by human or animal faecal matter may contain a range of disease-causing micro-organisms such as viruses, bacteria and protozoa.

“In most cases the ill-health effects from exposure to contaminated water are minor and short-lived. However, there is the potential for more serious diseases, such as hepatitis A, or a salmonella infection,” Dr Pink says.

