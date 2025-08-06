Hercules on 'medical evacuation' mission in Antarctica

Photo: NZDF

A New Zealand Defence Force Hercules left Christchurch on Tuesday night to conduct a "medical evacuation" in Antarctica.

The plane took off on the rare mid-winter mission to the McMurdo Station, which is operated by the United States Antarctic Programme, The Press reported.

“A Royal New Zealand Air Force C-130J Hercules departed Christchurch (on Tuesday) evening to support the United States Antarctic Programme with a medical evacuation from McMurdo Station,” an NZDF spokesperson told The Press.

“Flights at this time of the year are very challenging and so the aircraft may still turn back if the weather conditions in Antarctica are not suitable.”

The spokesperson said they planned to share more details about the mission on Wednesday morning.