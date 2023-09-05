Hip-hop dancer steps up for world champs

TakTik duo Josh Bautista (left) and Oliver Sutherland are bound for the world hip hop champs in Portugal. Photo: Supplied

A role in his primary school production led to a passion for dance for Ilam teenager Josh Bautista - and he has now qualified for the Hip Hop Unite World Championships.

Josh, 16, was signed up for hip-hop lessons by his brother after the school production.

It led to him to win gold medals with the A1 dance crew and his duo, TakTik, at the Hip Hop Unite New Zealand Championships in Wellington.

Josh said it was unreal to qualify for the world championships, which will be held in Portugal in October.

“The studio I am dancing at currently, Ace Dance Studios, is only in its second year. It is also crazy how I and 20 other dancers were chosen to represent New Zealand.”

Josh said it has been a great challenge managing his time as he practices, works part-time at Taco Bell and attends St Thomas of Canterbury College.

He said he joined dance as a hobby and now it is taking him to places he never thought he would go, especially at a young age.

He also said sometimes guys like him in hip-hop still get criticised.

“That is due to old-school ideas about gender roles. Even though they have added a ton to the scene, male dancers sometimes get side-eyed. I personally think dance can be for anyone as there are even styles that compliment masculinity.”

Josh is fundraising to get to the world championships. TakTik will be performing at the Riccarton Sunday market and will have a table selling ice-cream and brownies.