Hospitality suites, food outlets almost finished 150 days out from new stadium opening

The hospitality suites, food outlets and seating are almost finished at Christchurch's new central city stadium.

There are just 150 days until One NZ Stadium at Te Kaha opens. In a new video update, project director Kent Summerfield said the individual food vendors "will complete their fit-out and get set up next year, ahead of opening in April".

The stadium will have 32 food and beverage outlets, serving a range of items from 25 local vendors.

Most of these are arranged around the level one concourse, which provides uninterrupted views of the field of play.

“This design means people won’t miss a minute of the action when stepping inside for a burger, pie or refreshing beverage,” says Summerfield.

Photo: CCC

The video also offers a look around two of the hospitality suites in the west stand, including the Ōtautahi Lounge on level one, and the 1881 Club on level three.

“People will be able to sit back and relax in here or move around onto the terraces to get closer to the action,” says Summerfield.

In the stands, work continues on the stadium’s 25,000 permanent seats, and the concrete has been laid for the Field Club which sits at the northern end, along Hereford St.

“This premium space will accommodate about 400 guests and includes a dedicated entry off Hereford Street, a feature bar, and a range of seating options,” says Summerfield.

Both these workstreams are on track to finish up by the end of the year.

“There’s only about 150 days between now and the stadium being filled with spectators for the Super Rugby Super Round,” says Summerfield.