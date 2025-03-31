Investigators call for witnesses, video footage of serious assault

Police need help with their investigation into a serious assault in east Christchurch over the weekend.

Officers were called to the incident on Pages Rd near Cuffs Rd in Linwood about 5.22am on Saturday.

"Police are looking to speak with anyone who was in the area around the time of the assault.

"In particular, our enquiries have established a woman and a person in a Ford Ranger type truck may have information to assist in our enquiries.

"Police do not believe these people had any involvement in the assault, however, we are eager to speak with them as we believe they have valuable information to share.

"We are also appealing for any CCTV or dashcam footage in the Page Road area between 5am and 6am on Saturday."