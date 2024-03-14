Jetstar sale features $30 airfares out of Christchurch

Photo: Getty Images

Jetstar has put 25,000 discounted flights on sale, including $30 domestic and $135 international airfares out of Christchurch.

The sale comes on the back of a survey of 500 New Zealanders, asking what makes them like someone on dating apps.

The study found 50 per cent of single New Zealanders are more likely to "swipe right" if the profile shows the person is into travel.

So Jetstar launched its Profile Pic Upgrade Sale, which features 17 different fares and runs from midnight Thursday, March 14, till Monday, March 18.

The study also suggested you don't use a photo from a fishing trip as 35 per cent of those surveyed claimed they would "instantly reject" it.

Instead most singles said they found a photo of someone on holiday enjoying the local cuisine, relaxing on a beach or drinking coffee at a cafe more appealing.

Most respondents also claimed they are not into flashy or expensive getaways, but are instead attracted to adventurous travellers (25 per cent) and/or culture-loving sightseers (21 per cent).

Sale fares:

Domestic

Christchurch to Wellington from $30^

Auckland to Christchurch from $35^

Auckland to Wellington from $35^

Wellington to Queenstown from $38^

Auckland to Dunedin from $50^

Auckland to Queenstown from $55^

International

Auckland to Sydney from $135^

Wellington to Gold Coast from $159^

Auckland to Brisbane from $169^

Auckland to Gold Coast from $169^

Auckland to Melbourne (Tullamarine) from $169^

Auckland to Rarotonga from $169^

Christchurch to Gold Coast from $169^

Christchurch to Melbourne (Tullamarine) from $169^

Queenstown to Gold Coast from $179^

Queenstown to Melbourne (Tullamarine) from $189^

Queenstown to Sydney from $199^