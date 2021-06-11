Kate Sheppard House picks up supreme Canterbury heritage award

Kate Sheppard's former Clyde Rd home is now open to the public. Photo: Newsline

Te Whare Waiutuutu Kate Sheppard House has taken out the top honour at the Canterbury Heritage Awards on Friday night.

The Christchurch landmark won the supreme award at tonight's ceremony at the Christ’s College Dining Hall.

Kate and Walter Sheppard’s 1888 kauri villa was purchased by Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga in 2019 to mark the 125th anniversary of women’s suffrage in New Zealand.

The Ilam home was where Sheppard collected thousands of signatures for a petition for women's right to vote in 1893.

The Clyde Rd property is a category 1 listed historic place and has a council valuation of $3.15 million.

Canterbury Heritage Awards chairwoman Dame Anna Crighton said the judges had a difficult time making their decisions.

"If left to me, everyone would be a winner," she said.

Kate Sheppard's old house. Photo: RNZ / Rachel Graham

Moveable Feasts Heritage Tourism Award - Awaroa/Godley Head Coastal Defence Site (Department of Conservation). And a Certificate of Special Recognition went to Riverside Market Mural (Riverside Ltd).

Ceres NZ Public Realm - Saved and Restored Award - Joint winners: School of Art, The Arts Centre Te Matatiki Toi Ora (The Arts Centre Te Matatiki Toi Ora) and Balmoral Fire Lookout (Hawarden Waikari Lions Club).

Maiden Group Domestic Saved and Restored Award - Joint winners: Montrose Station Homestead (Wilson & Hill Architects) and The Britten Stables (Isabelle and Tim Weston).

Heritage New Zealand Outstanding Contribution to Heritage Award - Te Whare Waiutuutu Kate Sheppard House (Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga).

In Memory of Stephen Collins Seismic Award - Sacred Heart Basilica (WSP NZ Ltd).

Warren and Mahoney Future Heritage Award - Tūranga Christchurch Central Library (Architectus).

ChristchurchNZ Supreme Award and recipient of the Blue Plaque - Te Whare Waiutuutu Kate Sheppard House (Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga).

All winners were presented with a trophy designed by Neil Dawson. Sixteen of the 62 entrants were highly commended, and a further six were commended.