More historic planes land in Wigram museum collection

The Harvard will be displayed once repairs are completed. Photo: Air Force Museum of New Zealand

The Air Force Museum of NZ in Christchurch has acquired two more historic former RNZAF planes.

Following their retirement from flying, NZ662, a de Havilland DH.82A Tiger Moth, and NZ1015, a North American Harvard, will be transported by road from the RNZAF Base Ohakea to Christchurch next week to join the museum's national collection in Wigram.

Both aircraft have fascinating back stories, having been used to train hundreds of pilots and starring in dozens of air shows.

"Harvard NZ1015 is particularly important - we believe it is the longest serving aircraft of its type in the air force," Air Force Museum of NZ collections manager Darren Hammond said.

"It has been in RNZAF ownership since it arrived in September 1942 and its flying career spanned 76 years.

"No less cool is the Tiger Moth, which has had a very interesting career in RNZAF and private ownership. It even lived in Fiji for a while."

The Tiger Moth was built at the Morris Motors factory in Cowley, England, and then shipped to New Zealand in July 1940.

It served with No 2 Elementary Flying Training School (EFTS) at RNZAF Station Whenuapai and No 4 EFTS at RNZAF New Plymouth before being transferred to the civil register in January 1946.

It was converted into an agricultural topdressing configuration in 1951 and this was followed by various changes in ownership and export to Fiji in 1965.

The aircraft returned to New Zealand in 1973, eventually making its way back into RNZAF ownership in 1985.

It was then fully restored to flying condition with the first post-rebuild flight in January 1987.

The Tiger Moth will go on display in the near future. Photo: Air Force Museum of New Zealand

The North American Harvard NZ1015 arrived in New Zealand in September 1942. It was assembled and brought on charge at RNZAF Station Hobsonville.

It was initially assigned to No 2 Fighter Operational Training Unit at RNZAF Station Ohakea until late 1944.

It was then transferred post-war to the No 3 Territorial Air Force Squadron.

The aircraft remained part of the RNZAF training fleet until 1973, when it was placed into storage at RNZAF Base Wigram.

NZ1015 was transferred to the RNZAF Historic Flight in July 1979. It was damaged in a forced landing in 2018 and has not flown since then.

NZ662 will be on display at the museum in the near future, while NZ1015 will be available to view once its repairs are completed.