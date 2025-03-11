Kathmandu to produce NZ's Olympic Games kit

Christchurch-based company Kathmandu will design and produce New Zealand's Olympic and Commonwealth games uniforms for the next four years.

The partnership was announced on Tuesday morning, with the high-profile brand to produce athletes' uniforms and village kit.

The first Kathmandu-designed kit will be worn by athletes at the 2026 Winter Olympics and also on display at the Commonwealth, Youth and Summer Olympics which follow.

The outdoor equipment and clothing company was founded in Christchurch in 1987 by John Pawson and Jan Cameron after the sale of their ALP Sports Clothing label.

New Zealand's Olympic and Commonwealth Games uniforms for the next four years are being designed by Kathmandu. Photo: Supplied / Kathmandu

New Zealand Olympic Committee chief executive Nicki Nicol said she was confident Kathmandu would deliver for athletes.

"We're extremely proud to announce this partnership. Both organisations are deeply committed to performance, quality, innovation, and share deep roots in Aotearoa New Zealand. From this land, we've grown, forged new paths, and made an impact on the world stage. This is a partnership that honours New Zealand's heritage and future potential.

"Kathmandu's commitment to sustainability aligns with the values of the New Zealand team and the Olympic Charter. New Zealanders care deeply about where their products come from and how they're made - we now have a leader in sustainable product innovation backing our team."

Photo: Supplied / Kathmandu

The team was excited to see what Kathmandu designed.

"We trust Kathmandu will deliver quality product for the athletes while considering the planet. We cannot wait to see the rings and fern on the new Kathmandu kit. This is a meaningful partnership that we are very proud of."

Work had already begun on the kits, although they would not be revealed until later.

Kathmandu chief executive Megan Welch said the brand had a proud history of sustainability.

"Our product team has a long history of pushing industry boundaries - particularly when it comes to sustainability and innovation. In the 1990s they were one of the first to develop a fleece made from plastic bottles. Now we're creating world-leading, high performance garments using fabrics made with recycled car tyres and captured carbon emissions."