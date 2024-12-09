Killer should 'stay in prison forever': Murder victim was only trying to save a cat

Kerry Downey. Photo: Supplied

Robin Thomson. Photo: Supplied Peach lured Kerry Downey into his Upper Riccarton flat under the guise of adopting an unwanted cat in 2008. The then 42-year-old tied Downey up and strangled her. He used her own car to move her body before dumping it down a bank on the Port Hills. Murderer finally reveals why he killed cat protection worker Peach’s recent parole hearing revelation that he committed the murder to harm someone else in prison was a surprise to Thomson and the league.

Cat Protection League Canterbury board member Robin Thomson says Ashley Peach should "stay in prison forever" for the murder of her colleague Kerry Downey.

Peach told the Parole Board he wasn’t trying to kill the 52-year-old, he just wanted to commit a crime that would see him sent to prison so he could confront a man who had allegedly wronged him.

He was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum non-parole period of 13 years in 2009 for Downey’s murder.

Peach wasn’t seeking to be paroled when he appeared last month. Parole was declined and he will next come before the board in May 2026.

Thomson told The Star she thought "oh, thank goodness" when she found out Peach would not be paroled this year.

“It did affect us all terribly. We don’t want him walking around,” she said.

Thomson said Peach's revelation about the murder was a surprise.

"That’s the first we’d ever heard of it. It doesn’t make any sense," she said.

"To take a lovely girl’s life for something like that. To be honest, I think he was probably just crazy."

Downey worked for the charity for about five years, running the main office on Worcester St in Linwood.

She often visited the homes of unwanted or neglected cats and took them back to the cattery for possible adoption.

Kerry Downey has a kitten run and plaque dedicated to her at the Cat Protection League in Woolston. She worked at the league’s former office in Linwood (pictured) until she was murdered on August 18, 2008. Photos: Supplied

Thomson said Downey was a “kind but quiet” person who did her job out of a love of cats.

Ashley Peach.

She knew Downey as a good, hardworking colleague.

Thomson returned as the charity’s president for several years after Downey’s death.

“It was a terrible time. Kerry was a good person and didn’t deserve what happened to her. She was only trying to save a cat,” she said.

Since Downey’s death the league has improved safety procedures, requiring workers to inform someone of addresses they are visiting and encouraging two-person visits where possible.

The league’s office moved to its adoption centre and cattery in Woolston a year ago.

Downey had a kitten run named in her honour with a remembrance plaque nearby.

“We don’t want Kerry to ever be forgotten,” said Thomson.

Leaving behind a father, who has since died, two sisters and a brother, Thomson said Downey’s death left the family “shattered”.