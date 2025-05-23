Large-scale search and rescue exercise planned

Emergency services personnel will undertake a large-scale search and rescue exercise on Banks Peninsula on Saturday.

Police will be conducting the exercise with their partner agencies in the Wainui and Akaroa Harbour areas for the duration of the day.

"Our partner agencies include Land Search and Rescue, Coastguard, Surf Life Saving New Zealand, Alpine Rescue Canterbury, and Amateur Radio," a police spokesperson said in a statement.

"Members of the public may see a large number of volunteers and police in the area alongside an increase of traffic on the road.

"There is no cause of concern or danger for the public. However, if you have any concerns, please contact police on 105.

"These types of exercises could not happen without the support of our local communities, and we thank them for their cooperation and support."

-APL