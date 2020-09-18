Friday, 18 September 2020

Latest property values ranked suburb by suburb

    By Matt Slaughter
    This house on Taylor Ave, Fendalton, is valued at between $1,225,000 and $1,295,000. Photo: realestate.co.nz
    Median property values in all but four Christchurch and Banks Peninsula suburbs have increased in the last year.

    New CoreLogic data shows Scarborough’s median property value is the highest at $1,161,300, followed by Kennedys Bush ($1,132,300) and Fendalton ($1,130,150).

    These are the only million dollar suburbs in Christchurch and Banks Peninsula.

    However, Scarborough and Fendalton are two of the few areas where median property values have decreased in the last year.

    Values in Scarborough have dropped by $24,400, while those in Fendalton decreased by $29,750, $8700 in Northwood and $2850 in Richmond Hill.

    All other suburbs saw increases, with the largest occurring in Hoon Hay ($27,700) and Wigram ($28,250).

    The most affordable place to buy in Christchurch is Phillipstown, where the median property value is $303,550.

    Aranui and Linwood are close behind with values of $314,500 and $332,600 respectively.

    Values in these three suburbs have increased by between about $10,000 and $17,000 in the last year.

    Merivale sits fourth on the list with a median property value of $998,000, a $3400 increase compared to last year.

    Richmond Hill rounds out the top five at $911,650.

    Ray White South Island regional manager Jane Meyer said the suburbs with the highest median property values have always been popular due to their locations and the number of character homes in them.

    However, she said the reason why property values have dropped in some more expensive suburbs like Scarborough and Fendalton is properties in these areas are out of the price range of many first home buyers.

    Properties in less expensive areas are in hot demand at the moment and this is why most property values have increased. Low-interest rates are also responsible for this increase in demand.

    “It is very much a market-driven by first home buyers and investors right now.

    “In our auction rooms, you just see the need, the determination and the pressure for buyers to buy and that’s what’s probably determining price.

    “We’re out-selling what we’re actually listing,” she said.

    Christchurch and Banks Peninsula median property values by suburb 2020:

    Scarborough — $1,161,300
    Kennedys Bush — $1,132,300
    Fendalton — $1,130,150
    Merivale— $998,000
    Richmond Hill — $911,650
    Strowan — $862,950
    Clifton — $856,700
    Redcliffs — $790,650
    Westmorland — $766,400
    Huntsbury — $766,250
    Cass Bay — $757,900
    Cashmere — $753,050
    Sumner — $741,550
    Mt Pleasant — $739,700
    Northwood — $702,850
    Governors Bay — $697,400
    Marshland — $677,500
    Harewood — $670,400
    Ilam — $659,300
    Cracroft — $653,400
    Waimairi Beach — $650,300
    Charteris Bay — $639,150
    Wigram — $624,750
    Burnside — $606,700
    St Albans — $595,550
    Halswell — $575,750
    Beckenham — $570,750
    Avonhead — $565,750
    Yaldhurst — $561,650
    Casebrook — $554,800
    Hillsborough — $547,950
    Opawa — $541,750
    Bryndwr — $540,700
    Heathcote Valley — $527,150
    Lyttelton — $524,800
    Riccarton — $521,400
    Middleton — $516,000
    Papanui — $514,700
    Parklands — $518,400
    St Martins — $506,100
    Somerfield — $505,200
    Christchurch Central — $498,700
    Broomfield — $498,950
    Russley — $495,550
    Upper Riccarton — $490,950
    Hillmorton — $483,600
    Bishopdale — $471,400
    Redwood — $471,000
    Burwood — $460,800
    Hoon Hay — $459,700
    Shirley — $455,200
    Hornby — $450,650
    Belfast — $446,500
    Mairehau — $436,200
    Spreydon — $436,900
    Hei Hei — $417,450
    Dallington  — 413,500
    South New Brighton — $395,850
    Sydenham — $383,700
    North New Brighton— $382,450
    Woolston — $376,900
    Richmond — $372,900
    Addington — $371,300
    Avonside — $369,700
    New Brighton — $365,050
    Waltham — $343,800
    Bromley — $348,600
    Linwood — $332,600
    Aranui — $314,500
    Phillipstown — $303,550

     

