Latest property values ranked suburb by suburb

This house on Taylor Ave, Fendalton, is valued at between $1,225,000 and $1,295,000. Photo: realestate.co.nz

Median property values in all but four Christchurch and Banks Peninsula suburbs have increased in the last year.

New CoreLogic data shows Scarborough’s median property value is the highest at $1,161,300, followed by Kennedys Bush ($1,132,300) and Fendalton ($1,130,150).

These are the only million dollar suburbs in Christchurch and Banks Peninsula.

However, Scarborough and Fendalton are two of the few areas where median property values have decreased in the last year.

Values in Scarborough have dropped by $24,400, while those in Fendalton decreased by $29,750, $8700 in Northwood and $2850 in Richmond Hill.

All other suburbs saw increases, with the largest occurring in Hoon Hay ($27,700) and Wigram ($28,250).

The most affordable place to buy in Christchurch is Phillipstown, where the median property value is $303,550.

Aranui and Linwood are close behind with values of $314,500 and $332,600 respectively.

Values in these three suburbs have increased by between about $10,000 and $17,000 in the last year.

Merivale sits fourth on the list with a median property value of $998,000, a $3400 increase compared to last year.

Richmond Hill rounds out the top five at $911,650.

Ray White South Island regional manager Jane Meyer said the suburbs with the highest median property values have always been popular due to their locations and the number of character homes in them.

However, she said the reason why property values have dropped in some more expensive suburbs like Scarborough and Fendalton is properties in these areas are out of the price range of many first home buyers.

Properties in less expensive areas are in hot demand at the moment and this is why most property values have increased. Low-interest rates are also responsible for this increase in demand.

“It is very much a market-driven by first home buyers and investors right now.

“In our auction rooms, you just see the need, the determination and the pressure for buyers to buy and that’s what’s probably determining price.

“We’re out-selling what we’re actually listing,” she said.

Christchurch and Banks Peninsula median property values by suburb 2020:

Scarborough — $1,161,300

Kennedys Bush — $1,132,300

Fendalton — $1,130,150

Merivale— $998,000

Richmond Hill — $911,650

Strowan — $862,950

Clifton — $856,700

Redcliffs — $790,650

Westmorland — $766,400

Huntsbury — $766,250

Cass Bay — $757,900

Cashmere — $753,050

Sumner — $741,550

Mt Pleasant — $739,700

Northwood — $702,850

Governors Bay — $697,400

Marshland — $677,500

Harewood — $670,400

Ilam — $659,300

Cracroft — $653,400

Waimairi Beach — $650,300

Charteris Bay — $639,150

Wigram — $624,750

Burnside — $606,700

St Albans — $595,550

Halswell — $575,750

Beckenham — $570,750

Avonhead — $565,750

Yaldhurst — $561,650

Casebrook — $554,800

Hillsborough — $547,950

Opawa — $541,750

Bryndwr — $540,700

Heathcote Valley — $527,150

Lyttelton — $524,800

Riccarton — $521,400

Middleton — $516,000

Papanui — $514,700

Parklands — $518,400

St Martins — $506,100

Somerfield — $505,200

Christchurch Central — $498,700

Broomfield — $498,950

Russley — $495,550

Upper Riccarton — $490,950

Hillmorton — $483,600

Bishopdale — $471,400

Redwood — $471,000

Burwood — $460,800

Hoon Hay — $459,700

Shirley — $455,200

Hornby — $450,650

Belfast — $446,500

Mairehau — $436,200

Spreydon — $436,900

Hei Hei — $417,450

Dallington — 413,500

South New Brighton — $395,850

Sydenham — $383,700

North New Brighton— $382,450

Woolston — $376,900

Richmond — $372,900

Addington — $371,300

Avonside — $369,700

New Brighton — $365,050

Waltham — $343,800

Bromley — $348,600

Linwood — $332,600

Aranui — $314,500

Phillipstown — $303,550