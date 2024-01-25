Legendary All Blacks scrum doctor selling hidden seaside gem on Banks Peninsula

The former All Blacks coach built a bar and gym in his seaside home three years ago. Photo: Supplied

One of New Zealand’s top rugby coaches is putting his Governors Bay house up for sale after almost 30 years.

Internationally renowned scrum doctor Mike Cron helped the All Blacks secure two gold and one silver in the Rugby World Cup and played a coaching role in the Black Ferns most recent victory.

The Cantabrian has worked with some of the world’s best rugby players and is still called on for his expertise, recently flying to Japan to help the top league including assisting Saitama Panasonic Wild Knights coach Robbie Deans and the Western Force in Perth.

But when he is not needed on the rugby field, Cron is likely to be at the gym, entertaining in the bar or out paddling in a kayak in his private sanctuary overlooking Sandy Beach in Governors Bay.

The small seaside town in Canterbury is “paradise” for Cron who admitted he didn’t even know their street existed until he attended a housewarming for one of his wife April’s colleagues 27 years ago.

Former All Blacks scrum coach Mike Cron. Photo: Getty Images

The couple decided immediately that they wanted to move to the area and when a house came up for sale, they bought it within eight minutes of setting foot inside.

“It’s just paradise. When you ever get over this way you would see what we mean. We are just here looking at the ocean now. Once you live by the sea you are buggered – that’s all I can tell you.”

They have stamped their own mark on the four-bedroom, two-bathroom home at Sandy Beach Road, carrying out a major renovation while tradies were onsite carrying out repairs to superficial damage after the Christchurch earthquakes.

New cladding, double joinery, heat pumps, carpet, re-painting and polishing the wooden floors was installed and carried out. There’s also an indoor spa room.

“We’ve done everything to it except replace the roof.”

A master ensuite, walk-in wardrobe, and stand-alone gym and bar complete with framed All Blacks jerseys worn when the team won the Rugby World Cups were added in the most recent extension three years ago.

The outdoor entertaining area is just as lavish with a full kwila wrap-around deck providing seven different seating areas designed to follow the sun and shelter from the wind.

“Like anywhere where there are hills, you always talk about sun and wind, whether it be Sumner or Redcliffs or here. We get the last bit of sun where we are in Governors Bay tucked away and we are tucked away where you don’t get the easterly wind, so those two things are pretty important.”

A pair of kayaks currently lie on the front lawn where it’s a short 60m walk down the driveway to the beach for a paddle.

The Sandy Beach Road property underwent a major renovation including a reclad after the Christchurch earthquakes. Photo: Supplied

But the couple won’t be moving far from the friendly, tight-knit community with a holiday vibe and plan to build a smaller home on a flatter section about 1000m away.

“It’s 274sqm and there are two of us and a cat.”

And despite their desire to downsize and future-proof for their retirement, they are quick to add the next house will also have a bar and a gym.

Harcourts listing agent Michelle Corkindale said it was a unique house that had all the extras, while just being a short 20-minute drive to the CBD.

The indoor spa room is one of its unique features. Photo: Supplied

“It’s a really special house because it’s got an amazing bar and it’s got a spa room, and it’s got a few levels, and it’s got balconies and sitting areas right around the place.

“You sit there and it’s like you are in another world because you are overlooking the bay and it’s just a lovely community over there.”

The property was unique in that it would suit a wide demographic including professional couples, families and people looking to retire to the beach, she said. It was also zoned for the sough-after Cashmere High School.

By Nikki Preston, OneRoof