LEGO creations on display at Brick Show

LEGO enthusiasts from all over New Zealand are busy putting the finishing touches on their colourful creations. It's billed as the biggest LEGO show of its kind in the country, and the doors are ready to open at The Christchurch Brick Show this weekend.

Organisers are expecting up to 20,000 visitors to the popular event at Addington's Wolfbrook Arena, which is hosting up to 300 LEGO enthusiasts from across the country, showcasing their intricate colourful brick models.

Brick Show Co-Organiser Jonny Reid said a lot of this year's exhibits were quite elaborate.

"Lego Masters seems to have inspired people to get bigger and bigger and better and more technical and complex and put motors in things. The imagination runs wild."

Season One Lego Masters contestants Sarah Mosley and Emily Fryer with their 1.8 metre high sculpture. PHOTO: GEOFF SLOAN

He said the annual event has gone from “strength to strength” since the first one in 2012.

"What I love about it is that it's something that everyone of every age and stage and background can play with. It doesn't matter who you are, everyone can sit down and have a bit of a build and appreciate what other people have built."

This year’s Brick Show features a special collaborative train exhibit with pieces by eleven exhibitors spread across 20 tables.

Star Wars vehicles and figures remain the favourite build for many.

However all eyes will be on Christchurch's Matthew Bennett, who'll be attempting to set a new world record for the largest LEGO-built ferris wheel, using more than 30,000 bricks in the process.

He's aiming to make his massive ferris wheel 5 metres high by 5 metre wides. That would beat the current world record height by more than a metre.

Profits from the two-day show are set to benefit Christchurch-based charity, Imagination Station which gives children and adults the opportunity to play with Lego and Duplo for free.

https://www.christchurchbrickshow.org.nz/pages/the-christchurch-brick-show

- By Geoff Sloan, made with the support of NZ On Air