Life is kind of corker for George the porker

Mike Maxwell’s home is a bit of a pigsty.

But the Linwood resident sees past the mess caused by his “son” George, who can’t help it as a mammoth 250kg captain cooker pig.

Unlike his farmyard peers, George’s extravagant lifestyle includes sleeping on a mattress inside the room he shares with his dad, devouring three to four roast chickens a week and enjoying the odd beer or three.

And ever since he was rescued in 2014 as a 2.5kg piglet alongside State Highway 1, north of Cheviot, it’s been George’s world – and Maxwell has just been living in it.

Said Maxwell: “We were coming back [to Christchurch] from a Christmas and I saw him running along the side of the road, it looked like he’d fallen down quite a steep bank. My brother said: ‘Stop, we’ll grab him,” so we chucked him in the car and brought him back to Christchurch.

“I thought, if he lasts the night, he’ll be good to go. Then I woke up in the morning and he was on the couch having a sleep.”

Mike Maxwell and George. Photo: Geoff Sloan

George made headlines recently when he was escorted home by police after his daring escape was caught on camera.

He wandered 100m along the road before he was eventually cornered off by police, who had to put in roadblocks, in a car park next to Crossroads Cafe on Woodham Rd.

The “embarrassing” mistake was a result of George’s curiosity and a malfunctioning gate system.

“When I go out I latch the gate shut with a chain so that if he does push the gate, it only moves a little,” said Maxwell.

“But [this time] the whole thing was unlatched and the gate was pushed wide open. Thankfully, he didn’t get bowled over.”

Maxwell never envisioned sharing his home with a fully-grown pig; it was a spur of the moment decision, and he would not have done so if the backyard was not big enough.

Originally, the plan was to “fatten him up” at his brother’s West Coast property where there was more room.

“I thought, well he seems pretty cruisy. He followed me everywhere I went and then he became my little shadow,” said Maxwell.

George. Photo: Geoff Sloan

A typical day for George matched his cruisy personality.

After a mid-morning start, he would spend the rest of the day napping and snacking until dad came home, signalling dinner time.

He even has his own couch inside the house, with a custom-built “castle” in the backyard.

As a baby, George was much like a puppy – stealing things like remotes and hiding them.

He used to go on regular walks until he out-grew his harness.

One time Maxwell “had the pleasure” of explaining to the person in charge of accounts at work the reason why he had to buy a new phone.

“That was because George ate my iPhone 6 which was $1000 down the drain, he has pretty powerful jaws,” Maxwell said.

“I thought I’d snuck that one under the radar at work, but I hadn’t.”

But after seven years of muddy carpets, broken furniture and expensive grocery bills, Maxwell has no regrets.

George takes a rest. Photo: Supplied

Although George was the one who was rescued, Maxwell felt as if he was saved, too, after living alone with no children of his own.

“He’s like a son really, I mean look at that handsome face.”

George and his dog, Doug, have been a saving grace from the stress that comes with being the managing director of Control Insulation.

Having George around was also a deterrent for the “odd idiot” who wandered up the driveway, and it was a good talking point at parties.

Luckily, neither the city council, neighbours and friends had a problem with it, as long as there was no excessive odour, noise or flies.

Said Maxwell: “He’s been a saviour for me because it’s a good outlet when work’s really hard and you’re getting a bit of s**t here and there. You come home, have a beer and talk to the boys.

“I tend to internalise a lot especially when you live by yourself, but having a sounding board in two animals makes my day.”