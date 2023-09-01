Lyttelton marina to be demolished

Demolition of Lyttelton's Magazine Bay Marina is set to begin this month.

The over $631,000 Christchurch City Council project will remove most of the Marina, it's been in the works since 2021 as part of a wider $27m redevelopment of Naval Point.

The Council took ownership of the marina in 2000, after it was badly damaged in a storm, following its' amalgamation with Banks Peninsula District Council. Council officials say the marina's structure has been deteriorating for some time, with it now beginning to present safety and environmental risks.

They say removing the marina will also help control Mediterranean fanworm, an invasive species that has been increasing in numbers in the inner-harbour.

Most berth holders have moved to alternative sites, like the more sheltered Lyttelton Port Company 'Te Ana' marina in the inner harbour.

Demolition work is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

By Geoff Sloan

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air