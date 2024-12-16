Upgrade for busy Christchurch intersection

Work on the Ferry, Ensors and Aldwins Rds intersection upgrades will start on January 5. Photo: Newsline

A busy Christchurch intersection is set to get a major upgrade.

The roading upgrades will make the intersection of Ferry, Ensors, and Aldwins Rds in Woolston "stronger and safer", said Christchurch City Council transport operations manager Stephen Wright.

The intersection will be closed to all traffic from Sunday, January 5, next year until 5am on Monday, January 13.

"We’re strengthening the road, replacing traffic lights that are at the end of their service life, and installing safe speed platforms on all approaches,” said Wright.

"This intersection ranks in the top 1 per cent for crash risk across the 5700 intersections Christchurch City Council controls citywide.

"These upgrades will make it safer for everyone to use.

"This full closure will help us efficiently complete this work and means we can make the most of the quiet period on the road, before the school year begins," said Wright.

The detours will be clearly signposted to help people travel around the closure.

Pedestrian access and some parking will be available for people to access businesses at the intersection, as they’ll remain open as usual, unless planning to close for the holidays.

A short period of night work has been under way at the intersection to prepare for the full closure, but all work will pause over the holiday period.

“We understand that closing this busy intersection will be disruptive for people, but the upgrade needs to happen, and the wider community will benefit from a stronger and safer intersection in the longer term.”

The motorist detour map. Image: Newsline