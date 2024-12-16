Person attacked at Godley Head car park

Police are appealing for information about an assault at the Godley Head car park in Christchurch.

A police spokesperson said officers were called to the car park after a person was assaulted about 4.45pm on Sunday, December 8.

The incident occurred following a minor crash on Summit Rd, the spokesperson said.

"Thankfully, there were no serious injuries in either incident.

"Police would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident at the Godley Head car park or the minor crash.

"The two vehicles involved are described to be a white Toyota Corolla hatchback and a green Toyota Hiace van.

"Police would also like to speak with anyone who may have information on the incident or may have CCTV or dashcam footage of the incident."